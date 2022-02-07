Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Issued By Wedbush

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $72.35 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

