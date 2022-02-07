Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reduced by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

