Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $246.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a twelve month low of $179.69 and a twelve month high of $248.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,920 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

