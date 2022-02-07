Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. Boosted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,941 shares of company stock worth $5,606,410 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

