Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Lowered by Analyst

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $303.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.35. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $289.23 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

