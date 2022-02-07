Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Lowered by Analyst

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the game software company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.71 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $2,637,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.