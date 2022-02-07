Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Increased by Analyst

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $526.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $576.69 and its 200 day moving average is $628.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

