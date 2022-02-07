Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Increased by Analyst

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.20.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $526.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $576.69 and its 200 day moving average is $628.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

