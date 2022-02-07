Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.47 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

