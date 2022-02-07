Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $254.18 on Monday. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,437 shares of company stock worth $6,617,091. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after buying an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 638.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after buying an additional 147,433 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 54.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

