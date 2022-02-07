Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $254.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,437 shares of company stock worth $6,617,091. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

