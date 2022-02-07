Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Increased by Analyst

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Markel in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $20.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $19.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $23.56 EPS.
MKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS.
In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
