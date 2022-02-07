Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

