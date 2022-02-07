Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QCOM opened at $179.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

