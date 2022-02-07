Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

RL stock opened at $118.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $142.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after acquiring an additional 139,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after buying an additional 188,993 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.