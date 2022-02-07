Qcash (QC) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $66.76 million and $87.27 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00054723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.48 or 0.99817393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

