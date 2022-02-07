QChi (QCH) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,683.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. QChi has a market capitalization of $825,557.57 and $3,683.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QChi has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00108410 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

