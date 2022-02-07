QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

