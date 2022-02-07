QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches One Day Volume of $148,702.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $5.90 million and $148,702.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.86 or 0.07115959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.00 or 0.99746255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006478 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.