Qtum Price Hits $7.45 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Qtum has a market cap of $737.45 million and approximately $127.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $7.45 or 0.00016906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,000,355 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

