Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 239 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,988.07.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,483.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,597.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,757.60. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.