Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 28,575 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $91,715,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after buying an additional 800,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,171. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.