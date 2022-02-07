Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 18,100 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 134,172 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

