QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the wireless technology company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

