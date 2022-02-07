Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.07 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $49,962.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,903,379 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

