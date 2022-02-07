Quotient (QTNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QTNT opened at $1.49 on Monday. Quotient has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Quotient by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 407.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

