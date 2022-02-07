R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 11.7% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.94 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

