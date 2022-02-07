Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of RXT opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $26.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $147,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
