Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of RXT opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $147,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

