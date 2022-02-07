Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 182,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,863,162 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $22.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

