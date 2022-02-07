Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.32 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $406,215.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.33 or 0.07160417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,150.12 or 1.00158611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006582 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

