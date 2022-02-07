Rally (RLY) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Rally has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $602.57 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,413,752,283 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

