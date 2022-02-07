Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rambus stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 941,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rambus stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

