RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Hits $53.38 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $53.38 million and $4.07 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00107812 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,963,221 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

