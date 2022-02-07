Rari Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $271.06 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.33 or 0.00051066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $271.06 million and $3.41 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107690 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,498,173 coins and its circulating supply is 12,138,480 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rari Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rari Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

