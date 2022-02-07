Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.13 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $4,419.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.90 or 0.99720907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

