Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $829,072.08 and $31,999.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,384.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.34 or 0.07194523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00303595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.52 or 0.00782567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075025 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00409725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00236221 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,294,135 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

