Raydium Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $344.87 million and $50.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00009483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.54 or 0.07138597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,995.09 or 0.99717265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006548 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,425,205 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

