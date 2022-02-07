Raymond James Reiterates “C$3.80” Price Target for Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) has been given a C$3.80 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTRH. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of QTRH stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.30. 533,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$261.71 million and a PE ratio of -11.35.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

