Raze Network Market Cap Reaches $2.96 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $210,792.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.88 or 0.07131357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,948.92 or 1.00072610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00057819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006480 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

