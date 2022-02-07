Realio Network (RIO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.13 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $441,532.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.33 or 0.07137418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.63 or 0.99765103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

