Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Realogy worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 221,371 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

