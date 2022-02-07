Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,913 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

