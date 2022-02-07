ReapChain (REAP) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and $3.66 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042837 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00107600 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,686,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

