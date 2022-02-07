Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently:

2/5/2022 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $222.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00.

1/11/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $178.22. 77,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,849,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16,649.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $13,179,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

