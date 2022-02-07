Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

1/19/2022 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has a robust surprise trend that continued in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter marked the seventh straight quarter of earnings surprise and sixth consecutive sales beat. Both the top and bottom line grew year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results gained from strength in the Life Out Here Strategy and healthy customer trends. Also, sturdy demand for everyday merchandise including consumable, usable and edible products as well as robust summer seasonal categories contributed to comps growth. All the geographic regions and key merchandising categories performed well. It raised view for 2021. However, higher costs, including product inflation and freight, remain headwinds. Uncertainties relating to the pandemic are also concerns.”

1/18/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $265.00.

1/4/2022 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has a robust surprise trend that continued in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter marked the seventh straight quarter of earnings surprise and sixth consecutive sales beat. Both the top and bottom line grew year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results gained from strength in the Life Out Here Strategy and healthy customer trends. Also, sturdy demand for everyday merchandise including consumable, usable and edible products as well as robust summer seasonal categories contributed to comps growth. All the geographic regions and key merchandising categories performed well. It raised view for 2021. However, higher costs, including product inflation and freight, remain headwinds. Uncertainties relating to the pandemic are also concerns.”

12/30/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $216.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $216.93 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $146.22 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 258,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

