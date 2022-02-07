Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cairn Energy (CNE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cairn Energy (LON: CNE):

2/4/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 245 ($3.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 235 ($3.16). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 205 ($2.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.36). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($3.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 208.40 ($2.80) on Monday. Cairn Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.44 ($2.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.42.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

