Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW):

2/1/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00.

1/14/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $122.00.

1/11/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/10/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00.

1/4/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. 274,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,262,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Get The Charles Schwab Co alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,465 shares of company stock valued at $39,653,383 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.