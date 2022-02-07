Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.10 ($19.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($19.54) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/4/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.50 ($14.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($22.99) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/18/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.10 ($19.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($22.99) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($19.54) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

ETR:SDF traded up €0.42 ($0.48) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €18.65 ($21.44). 2,777,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($9.23) and a one year high of €18.97 ($21.80).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

