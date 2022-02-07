Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saputo (SAP)

Saputo (TSE: SAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

1/19/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SAP stock traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 547,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,075. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.79. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.21 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Get Saputo Inc alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 63.00%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.