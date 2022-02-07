Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saputo (SAP)

Saputo (TSE: SAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/28/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
SAP stock traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 547,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,075. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.79. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.21 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
