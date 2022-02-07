Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

RCDTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

